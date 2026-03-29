Manila launches ‘Libreng Sakay’ for commuters

Manila Mayor Isko Moreno announced in his “Talk to the People” blog program the jeepney routes covered by the city’s “Libreng Sakay” program for commuters.
As a cushionary measure to ease the burden on the transport sector, jeepney drivers, and operators, the city government will offer free rides to commuting workers using traditional jeepneys, with the local government providing cash payments to drivers and operators.
The program will start on Monday, 30 March, and continue on Tuesday, 31 March. It will resume on 6 to 8 April (Monday to Wednesday) to coincide with the expected return of commuters after the Lenten break.
“Layunin ng programang ito na mabawasan ang gastusin sa pamasahe ng mga mamamayan at sabay na masuportahan ang mga driver, operator, at negosyante,” Moreno said.