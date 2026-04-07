AFP, US to build school, community facilities under Balikatan

Joint forces from the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the United States Indo-Pacific Command will construct a two-classroom school building in Quezon and a multi-purpose facility in Davao del Norte as part of Exercise Balikatan 41-2026.
The classroom building will rise at Villa Reyes Elementary School in San Narciso, Quezon under the Humanitarian Civic Assistance component and the Engineer Civil Action Program.
The facility, measuring 7 by 18 meters and equipped with a comfort room, is scheduled for completion from 30 March to 15 May 2026. It is expected to benefit around 573 students for School Year 2026–2027 by helping ease classroom shortages and congestion.
In Davao del Norte, a multi-purpose building will be constructed in Barangay Tibulao, Carmen by the AFP’s 10th Infantry (Agila) Division in partnership with US forces.
The project forms part of the joint US-AFP Engineering Civic Action Program, which supports humanitarian assistance, disaster response, and community development.
The AFP said initiatives under Exercise Balikatan go beyond military training, highlighting efforts to strengthen community engagement and deliver long-term development benefits.
It added that such projects enhance interoperability between allied forces while creating lasting impact in local communities.
The San Narciso project follows similar Humanitarian Civic Assistance efforts in El Nido, Palawan, and Sta. Ana, Cagayan.