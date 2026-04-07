AFP, US to build school, community facilities under Balikatan

In Davao del Norte, a multi-purpose building will be constructed in Barangay Tibulao, Carmen by the AFP’s 10th Infantry (Agila) Division in partnership with US forces.

The project forms part of the joint US-AFP Engineering Civic Action Program, which supports humanitarian assistance, disaster response, and community development.

The AFP said initiatives under Exercise Balikatan go beyond military training, highlighting efforts to strengthen community engagement and deliver long-term development benefits.

It added that such projects enhance interoperability between allied forces while creating lasting impact in local communities.

The San Narciso project follows similar Humanitarian Civic Assistance efforts in El Nido, Palawan, and Sta. Ana, Cagayan.