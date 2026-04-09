Intact Perpetual eyes title defense

University of Perpetual Help System Dalta will go for no less than another title when it sees action in the National Collegiate Athletic Association Season 102 volleyball fiesta girls division next year.
Perpetual coach Sandy Rieta said they will have an intact lineup with only skipper Jasmine Monte leaving, giving them a solid chance to contend for another crown in the coming season.
The Junior Lady Altas are coming off a very successful season after beating Arellano University in the finals of Season 101 recently.
They received an elegant glass trophy on top of individual awards for Best Libero for Janine Espiritu, Best Setter Monte, Best Opposite Hitter Sherrie Rose Acosta, Best Middle Blocker for Ramiel Panganiban and Finals Most Valuable Player (MVP) for Elizha Sildo.
On the other hand, Catherine Chu of the Baby Chiefs was named Season MVP.
Rieta said Acosta, Panganiban, Sildo, Isabel Baser and Janine Espiritu are still in Grade 11 and are expected to return for another tour of duty together with key recruits.
Rieta said Monte will be elevated to senior ranks and will be included in the pool of players of the Lady Altas, who recently defeated San Beda University in the bronze medal match.