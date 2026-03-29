Junior Lady Altas target NCAA title

University of Perpetual Help System Dalta is determined to go for the kill when it battles Arellano University in Game 2 of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) volleyball fiesta girls division on Monday at the Arellano gymnasium in Pasay City.
Junior Lady Altas coach Sandy Rieta said the players are all in good shape, looking forward to deliver the knockout blows that will give them the title they last held in Season 99 in 2024.
Leading the charge for Perpetual will be Sherrie Rose Acosta as well as Elizha Sildo, Ram Panganiban, Isabel Baser, libero Janine Espiritu, and graduating setter Jasmine Monte.
Acosta and Sildo served as main guns, scoring an identical 14 points to lead the Junior Lady Altas to Game 1 victory, 25-19, 25-11, 25-23, last Thursday.
Middle blocker Ramiel Panganiban was also impressive, contributing 12 points built on nine attacks and three blocks, while Monte registered 17 excellent sets and Espiritu posted 15 digs and eight receptions to underscore the Junior Lady Altas’ superiority on both ends in the match that lasted for one hour and 14 minutes.