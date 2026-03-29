Junior Lady Altas target NCAA title

University of Perpetual Help System Dalta is determined to go for the kill when it battles Arellano University in Game 2 of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) volleyball fiesta girls division on Monday at the Arellano gymnasium in Pasay City.

Junior Lady Altas coach Sandy Rieta said the players are all in good shape, looking forward to deliver the knockout blows that will give them the title they last held in Season 99 in 2024.