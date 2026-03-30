Junior Lady Altas clinch NCAA girls’ volley crown

Middle blocker Isabel Baser added seven attacks, four blocks and an ace for 12 points while Sherrie Rose Acosta chipped in 11 points laced with five excellent receptions and one dig to underscore Perpetual’s balanced offensive attack.

Joycelle Casil was also impressive with eight points while Ramiel Panganiban chipped in six markers built on four attacks, a block and an ace for the Lady Junior Spikers, who drew 13 excellent sets with 12 digs and five receptions from graduating setter Jasmine Monte.

Perpetual coach Sandy Rieta was truly pleased with their title conquest, which put them on top once again since emerging victorious in Season 99 in 2024.

"I saw in them the heart and eagerness to get the championship in Game 2. In fact, they are communicating during our last practice yesterday,” Rieta said, adding that the title is dedicated to their team captain Jasmine Monte, who is already on her way out after exhausting her playing years.