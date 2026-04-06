Bring Sara’s SALNs, Ombudsman ordered

The subpoena noted that Remulla may be accompanied by legal counsel in an advisory capacity, but that counsel cannot speak or otherwise participate during the proceedings.

Failure to comply with the subpoena carries penalties under the law. The House Justice Committee would also allow Remulla to coordinate with the committee secretary, Atty. Maria Vivian E. Banayad, before the hearing, if necessary.

“The documents are sought for the committee to be apprised of the assets, liabilities, and net worth declared by Vice President Sara Z. Duterte from the time she started in public service until the present,” the panel said in a separate statement.

Two verified impeachment complaints against Duterte are pending in the House. One was filed by Fr. Joel Saballa and others, and endorsed by House Senior Deputy Minority Leader Leila de Lima.

The other was filed by lawyer Nathaniel Cabrera and endorsed by Manila Rep. Bienvenido Abante Jr. and Deputy Speaker Paolo Ortega V of La Union.

The complaints allege that Duterte committed a betrayal of public trust and culpable violations of the Constitution, including allegedly misusing P612.5 million in confidential funds for bribes, making threats against President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and his family, and accumulating unexplained wealth.

Solon slams VP’s camp

Meanwhile, a key lawmaker has accused Vice President Duterte’s legal team of selectively invoking Supreme Court due process rulings to their advantage while dismissing the impeachment process as biased when it does not suit their defense.