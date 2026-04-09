Here we go: Firm, fast Augusta testing best golfers in Masters

“It’s about patience like it always is around here,” defending champion Rory McIlroy said, adding that if the dry, windy conditions persist “double digits under par would be an amazing (final) score.”

Honorary starters Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player and Tom Watson tee off at 7:25 a.m. to launch the battle for the green jacket, with McIlroy off at 10:31 a.m.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, a four-time major winner and two-time Masters champion, tees off at 1:44 p.m. in the penultimate group.

“I’m excited to get the week going,” Scheffler said. “The golf course looks like it’s going to get pretty firm and fast, so it should be an exciting tournament.”

“Feeling pretty prepared. My prep work is mostly done. Just get out there and start competing.”

Two-time major winner Jon Rahm of Spain says players must “embrace it and go out there and play good golf” on the formidable layout under the Georgia pines.

“With how much control they have over the agronomy here they can do whatever they want. Most likely going to go with firm and difficult,” Rahm said.

“It’s in such good shape and so healthy they could make it one of those Masters where the winner is six-, seven-under.”

Fred Couples, the 1992 Masters champion, sees a shotmaking premium in such conditions.

“It’s such a demanding course. You can make a bogey any hole,” Couples said.

It won’t take much to send shots rolling off target, and that’s when the trouble starts.

“When you get out of position around this golf course, that’s one of the greatest challenges — getting the ball back in position and trying to make your par,” Scheffler said.

It won’t help that breezy conditions are expected for round one, adding to the pressures for the field of 91.

“When it’s windy it’s all you could want,” Couples said. “It’s spectacular. The greens are getting faster. That’s what you want — to play as tough as it can.”

As 2017 Masters winner Sergio Garcia put it: “This course tests you every single hole. When it’s windy the wind switches and it’s really tricky.”

Sweden’s Alex Noren likes the risk versus reward decision-making that Augusta demands.

“It’s always a lot of thinking here, but it’s even more when it’s dry,” he said. “It’s going to be interesting.”

Two-time US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau, who edged McIlroy at the 2024 US Open only to lose to him in Sunday’s final Masters group last year, wants to build his rivalry with the five-time major winner from Northern Ireland.