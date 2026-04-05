Survival of the greenest: McIlroy seeks rare repeat in wide-open Masters race

"I know defending the Masters tournament is a pretty rare feat, and it's something I'd love to do," McIlroy said. "I've won it once, and I feel like that will make it a bit easier for me to win again."

McIlroy delivered an image for the ages when he fell to his knees last April after ending a 10-year major win drought by defeating Justin Rose in a playoff to win the Masters.

McIlroy joined a career grand slam group that also includes Nicklaus, Woods, Gary Player, Ben Hogan and Gene Sarazen.

Oddsmakers have made top-ranked Scottie Scheffler a slight favorite over world No. 2 McIlroy, even though the defending champion said he has recovered from a back injury that forced him to withdraw last month at Bay Hill.

American Scheffler, a two-time Masters winner, took the American Express title in January and last year's British Open and PGA Championship.

Scheffler, who withdrew from last month's Houston Open as he and his wife are expecting their second child, is working on the mental aspects of his game.

"My expectations are all based around what I want mentally," Scheffler said.

"So far throughout this season, I've been really good in some spots and some other spots I feel like I can improve in terms of my commitment to the shot."

Tiger Woods, a 15-time major winner, will not attend after pleading not guilty to DUI charges stemming from a 27 March car crash.

"I know and understand the seriousness of the situation I find myself in," Woods said.

"I am stepping away for a period of time to seek treatment and focus on my health."

Masters chairman Fred Ridley and the PGA Tour supported the 15-time major winner's decision.

Five Americans with multiple major titles seek their first green jacket — Justin Thomas, Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka, Xander Schauffele, and Collin Morikawa, who withdrew from the PGA's Texas Open with a sore back.

DeChambeau and Jon Rahm from LIV Golf are also fancied by oddsmakers. DeChambeau won titles last month in South Africa and Singapore, while Rahm won in Hong Kong.

"I know I have to dial in my wedges. That's going to be a big thing for me," DeChambeau said when asked about the Masters.

"If I'm five more percent consistent, I have a better chance than what I did last year at the Masters."

PGA Valspar Championship winner Matt Fitzpatrick was asked about his Masters confidence after his first PGA title in almost three years.

"I'm probably going to win," Fitzpatrick said with a laugh.

"No, I mean, I'm obviously very confident in my game right now.”

"But what it takes to win a major is very different from what it takes to win on the PGA Tour, particularly the Masters. There's extra pressure on the Masters, no matter who you are. It just has that standing above all the other events, as well as the majors."