McIlroy eyes historic repeat at lightning-fast Augusta

“Maybe not the largest field in golf but it’s the strongest,” McIlroy said. “I know that I can do it now, so that should make it a little easier for me to go out and play the golf I want to play.”

McIlroy suffered an injury scare last month when back pain prompted his withdrawal at Bay Hill. But he competed the following week and has rested since.

“I’ve taken the last three weeks to make sure I’m 100 percent coming in here, which I am,” McIlroy said.

“I feel comfortable on the golf course, feel comfortable with my game. It has been a good three weeks at home getting ready physically and mentally and just trying to prepare for everything this week is going to throw at me.”

Scheffler, last year’s British Open and PGA Championship winner, has failed in two Masters repeat bids.

“Defending can always be difficult, but I think that’s mostly just the odds of winning a tournament in back-to-back years,” Scheffler said.

“That’s just extremely challenging, especially when you look at these major championships.”

Scheffler, the 2022 and 2024 Masters winner, has been off for three weeks as wife Meredith gave birth to son Remy on 27 March.

“Game feels like it’s in a good spot,” Scheffler said. “I feel rested and ready to go this week.”

DeChambeau, who edged McIlroy for the 2024 US Open title, was in the final Sunday group last year at the Masters when the Northern Ireland star made history.

“It’s great if we can continue to have a rivalry,” DeChambeau said. “It kind of helps create more buzz around the game of golf.”

“It’s one of those things like I got him at Pinehurst, he got me here, and I hope there’s more of those to come because it’s great for the game.”

DeChambeau, ranked 24th, won LIV Golf titles in Singapore and South Africa last month and likes speed at Augusta.

“If it’s firm and fast, the greens are going to be even more difficult to hit than they already are,” DeChambeau said. “I feel really good. It’s just about going out and executing.”

Precision will be at a premium with no rain in the forecast to soften the course.

“You have to be more precise when it’s firm,” American Kurt Kitayama said.

“Whenever it’s firm and fast makes any course difficult, and especially with how sloped the greens are, it’s going to be even more penalizing missing your spots.”