Gulf truce’s Beijing link raised

“I think there was pressure coming from China at the 11th hour,” said Professor Nina Lindstaedt of the University of Essex in an interview with ABC’s The World program.

China has called for an end to the conflict, urging all parties to demonstrate sincerity and move quickly toward de-escalation.

In a press briefing, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said Beijing would “continue to make efforts to ease the situation and achieve a complete end to the war.”

Meanwhile, Pakistan is set to host negotiations between the United States and Iran on Saturday in Islamabad.

The talks are expected to focus on initiating peace discussions, prioritizing civilian protection, securing shipping routes through the Strait of Hormuz, and establishing a long-term framework supported by the United Nations.