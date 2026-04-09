China seen pushing US-Iran ceasefire talks

In a press briefing, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said Beijing would “continue to make efforts to ease the situation and achieve a complete end to the war.”

Meanwhile, Pakistan is set to host negotiations between the United States and Iran on Saturday in Islamabad. The talks are expected to focus on initiating peace discussions, prioritizing civilian protection, securing shipping routes through the Strait of Hormuz and establishing a long-term framework supported by the United Nations.

Lindstaedt said Pakistan likely coordinated with Beijing, noting that pressure from Iran’s largest trading partner could influence developments.

China purchases more than 80 percent of Iran’s oil exports annually, accounting for about 13 percent of its petroleum imports, making stability in the Middle East a key economic concern for Beijing.

However, Lindstaedt cautioned that ceasefires remain fragile.

“Ceasefires are always super fragile and are often broken because they rely heavily on trust and communication,” she said. “It is likely, possible, that this could happen.”