Iran sets conditions to end U.S. hostilities

Iran on Wednesday unveiled a 10-point plan demanding the United States accept its uranium enrichment program and lift all sanctions to end the ongoing conflict.
The Islamic republic said the plan would require "continued Iranian control over the Strait of Hormuz, acceptance of enrichment, lifting of all primary and secondary sanctions."
Other demands include U.S. military withdrawal from the Middle East, an end to attacks on Iran and its allies, release of frozen Iranian assets, and a UN Security Council resolution to make any deal binding.
"It is to be noted that the adoption of such a resolution shall render all these agreements binding under international law and shall constitute a significant diplomatic victory for the Iranian nation," the Supreme National Security Council said.
The plan comes after a Pakistani proposal to avert U.S. strikes, with President Trump warning a "whole civilization will die tonight" unless a deal was reached. About 90 minutes before the 8 p.m. (0000 GMT) deadline, Trump said the plan appeared a "workable basis on which to negotiate."