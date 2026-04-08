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Iran sets conditions to end U.S. hostilities

(FILES) This handout natural-colour image acquired with MODIS on NASA’s Terra satellite taken on February 5, 2025 shows the Gulf of Oman and the Makran region (C) in southern Iran and southwestern Pakistan, and the Strait of Hormuz (L) and the northern coast of Oman (bottom). The US president sent a peace plan to Iran as he voiced optimism on March 25, 2026 at ending nearly a month of warfare, with Tehran announcing that it will let "non-hostile" oil vessels go through the crucial Strait of Hormuz. Oil prices dropped sharply and stocks in Asia rose on broader de-escalation hopes following nearly four weeks of war, as the US president appeared to be ramping up efforts to bring an end to his joint military operation with Israel.
(FILES) This handout natural-colour image acquired with MODIS on NASA’s Terra satellite taken on February 5, 2025 shows the Gulf of Oman and the Makran region (C) in southern Iran and southwestern Pakistan, and the Strait of Hormuz (L) and the northern coast of Oman (bottom). The US president sent a peace plan to Iran as he voiced optimism on March 25, 2026 at ending nearly a month of warfare, with Tehran announcing that it will let "non-hostile" oil vessels go through the crucial Strait of Hormuz. Oil prices dropped sharply and stocks in Asia rose on broader de-escalation hopes following nearly four weeks of war, as the US president appeared to be ramping up efforts to bring an end to his joint military operation with Israel.Photo courtesy of NASA Earth Observatory / AFP.
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Iran on Wednesday unveiled a 10-point plan demanding the United States accept its uranium enrichment program and lift all sanctions to end the ongoing conflict.

The Islamic republic said the plan would require "continued Iranian control over the Strait of Hormuz, acceptance of enrichment, lifting of all primary and secondary sanctions."

(FILES) This handout natural-colour image acquired with MODIS on NASA’s Terra satellite taken on February 5, 2025 shows the Gulf of Oman and the Makran region (C) in southern Iran and southwestern Pakistan, and the Strait of Hormuz (L) and the northern coast of Oman (bottom). The US president sent a peace plan to Iran as he voiced optimism on March 25, 2026 at ending nearly a month of warfare, with Tehran announcing that it will let "non-hostile" oil vessels go through the crucial Strait of Hormuz. Oil prices dropped sharply and stocks in Asia rose on broader de-escalation hopes following nearly four weeks of war, as the US president appeared to be ramping up efforts to bring an end to his joint military operation with Israel.
Iran denies negotiations with U.S.

Other demands include U.S. military withdrawal from the Middle East, an end to attacks on Iran and its allies, release of frozen Iranian assets, and a UN Security Council resolution to make any deal binding.

"It is to be noted that the adoption of such a resolution shall render all these agreements binding under international law and shall constitute a significant diplomatic victory for the Iranian nation," the Supreme National Security Council said.

The plan comes after a Pakistani proposal to avert U.S. strikes, with President Trump warning a "whole civilization will die tonight" unless a deal was reached. About 90 minutes before the 8 p.m. (0000 GMT) deadline, Trump said the plan appeared a "workable basis on which to negotiate."

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