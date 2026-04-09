Gabriela says TNVS driver lewdness engrained in Filipino culture

It called on ride-hailing services to implore measures that provide assurance for passengers that their trips would remain safe and immediate action for any reported cases involving their drivers.

“Dapat tiyakin na may agarang aksyon laban sa mga driver na lumalabag sa karapatan at dignidad ng kababaihan,” they stressed.

(They must ensure that there is immediate action against drivers that disobey the rights and dignity of women)

Gabriela offered its support for Manabat in her pursuit of legal actions against the culprit, noting that no instance of harassment should escape the stern grip of the law.

“Sa bawat pambabastos na pinapalampas, lalo lamang pinapalakas ang kultura ng karahasan, kaya dapat itong ipaglaban,” they stated.

(In every instance of harassment that passes, the culture of harassment gets stronger, that is why we must fight for it)

In a recent development, reports stated that Grab Philippines, the ride-hailing service that the driver worked for, issued an apology to the actress for their employee’s behavior.

Grab noted that the driver was placed on a preventive suspension while an investigation into the matter had already been undertaken.

Manabat, on the other hand, claimed that she would not let the incident simply pass as she was an advocate against sexualizing women.

“I’m sure that I’ll do something about it…I’m really vocal about protecting women, protecting me against any sexual assault or sexualizing women, that is my advocacy,” said the actress after seeing the now viral post.