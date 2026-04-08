Xyriel Manabat calls out TNVS driver over inappropriate post

“May nagpa-picture lang sa’yo, you’re just being kind, then you’ll get this in return,” she said.

She emphasized that there was nothing provocative about the situation, noting that she was simply on her way to work and behaved respectfully throughout the ride.

“Imagine kung gaano kahirap ang buhay ng isang babae… It’s never about the piece of clothing. Nakapantrabaho ako. Maayos ko siyang kinausap,” she added.

Manabat also addressed the driver directly, highlighting the broader implications of such behavior.

“I hope that your family—your mom, your sister, worse, if you have a daughter, your wife—sana makita nila ’to at sana makita nila na ganyang klase ka ng tao,” she said.

She made it clear that she intends to take action, stressing that the incident should not be dismissed as trivial.

“Hindi ko ’yan papalampasin. Hindi dapat gawing entertainment ’yan in any form. I hope the platform or app will do something about this. It is not petty,” she said.

The actress also shared that she had even tipped the driver, making the experience more disheartening.

“Sobrang nagulat ako. Papunta lang ako ng work niyan—imagine gaano kahirap buhay ng babae. Nag-work ka lang, nagpa-pic lang—you are being kind, you are being a decent human being—you get this in return,” she said.

Beyond her personal experience, Manabat reiterated her advocacy for speaking up, particularly for women and individuals who may not have the same platform.

“I am never scared to express my passion about protecting women, victims of any gender and age—those who are voiceless. There is nothing to be scared. It fuels reason to be more brave and spread awareness,” she added.

Following the public outcry, Grab Philippines confirmed it has launched an investigation into the incident.

“At Grab, we practice zero tolerance for inappropriate contact and other misconduct,” the company said. “Rest assured, we have invited the driver involved as part of our full investigation and are committed to taking the necessary actions.”

As the issue continues to gain traction online, Manabat’s statement adds to growing calls for accountability, underscoring that respect should never be optional.