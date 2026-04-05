LTO suspends TNVS driver over alleged assault in Bacoor

“I thought it was ok, so I guided him out of the station. Our SOP states that we cannot enter the vehicle just to scan the QR code,” said the victim, identified only as “Sheng,” in a media interview.

Aside from the suspension, the LTO ordered the driver to submit a sworn explanation on why his license should not be permanently revoked for being an improper person to operate a motor vehicle.

The Toyota Innova used during the incident, which is registered under the driver’s name, has also been placed under alarm.

Authorities from the Bacoor Component City Police Station have yet to issue a statement as of writing.