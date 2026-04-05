LTO suspends TNVS driver over alleged assault in Bacoor

The Land Transportation Office has preventively suspended the driver’s license of a Transport Network Vehicle Service driver accused of verbally and physically assaulting a female gas station attendant in Bacoor.
In a show cause order, the LTO said the suspension will last 90 days, with the driver directed to surrender his license to the agency’s Intelligence and Investigation Division.
Reports said the incident occurred on Holy Tuesday, 31 March, when the driver allegedly exited his vehicle, approached the attendant, and choked her while issuing threats and verbal abuse.
The altercation reportedly stemmed from the driver insisting that the attendant scan a QR code inside his vehicle for points, which the latter refused in line with station policy.
“I thought it was ok, so I guided him out of the station. Our SOP states that we cannot enter the vehicle just to scan the QR code,” said the victim, identified only as “Sheng,” in a media interview.
Aside from the suspension, the LTO ordered the driver to submit a sworn explanation on why his license should not be permanently revoked for being an improper person to operate a motor vehicle.
The Toyota Innova used during the incident, which is registered under the driver’s name, has also been placed under alarm.
Authorities from the Bacoor Component City Police Station have yet to issue a statement as of writing.