From farm to market: MSMEs lead

More than 320 enterprises joined the event, showcasing how agricultural products can be processed, packaged and repositioned for broader markets. “That is not just a number. It is 320 bright ideas turning local harvests into national pride,” he added.

The agriculture chief said strengthening MSMEs is part of a broader strategy to retain more income within rural communities by linking farmers and fisherfolk to value-adding enterprises. This shift, he noted, is key to lifting incomes in a sector where many remain vulnerable.

At the same time, the government is working to keep food prices stable despite rising costs. “At the same time, we remain focused on keeping food within reach of every Filipino family, especially during these challenging times,” Tiu Laurel said.

He cited relatively steady prices for key commodities, with fish, pork and chicken remaining stable due to adequate supply, while rice prices are expected to ease further with planned government interventions.

“Step by step, the DA is actively working on bringing balance back to the market,” he said.

Tiu Laurel also pointed to growing opportunities in higher-value industries such as coconut and cacao, as well as the increasing participation of returning overseas Filipinos in the food business. Efforts such as halal certification are also opening access to international markets, he added.