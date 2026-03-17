MBC pushes private sector action on food security

MoU signing

A key highlight during the event was the signing of a memorandum of understanding between Grano de Oro Multipurpose Cooperative of Nueva Ecijaand AGRIOFIACO to join the Adopt-a-Coop project. The partnership strengthens collaboration between cooperatives and private sector leaders, aiming to enhance management capabilities, expand market opportunities and make cooperatives more competitive.

Agriculture accounted for 7 percent of Philippine GDP in 2025 but employed 21.5 percent of the workforce, or about 10.44 million Filipinos. Many farmers continue to face low incomes due to limited access to markets, financing and technology.

MBC emphasized the need to resolve the gap between high consumer prices and low farmgate earnings, noting the country’s continued reliance on imports for key staples.

‘No real worry’

When asked about the impact of the US-Iran conflict on the agriculture sector, Secretary Tiu Laurel said, “I don’t think there is a real worry.”

He said conditions are expected to remain stable over the next six to twelve months, with no significant disruptions anticipated in production or supply.