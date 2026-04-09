Foxies pose serious threat to opposition

“We will do our best. I want us to create — no, we must create a new history for Farm Fresh,” said the Japanese coach following his team’s demolition of Nxled, a team that had the pedigree of its former championship core from Petro Gazz.

But the Foxies know that reaching the Final Four is merely the opening chapter. Writing the ending is a far steeper climb.

While the Foxies lack the résumé of their rivals, they compensate with something just as dangerous — collective hunger.

Trisha Tubu, Ces Molina, Royse Tubino, Alohi Robins-Hardy, Riri Meneses, Ara Galang, Mylene Paat and Rizza Cruz are not just filling roles — they are redefining them, embracing the pressure with a willingness to evolve in real time.

Their stunning straight-sets victory over the Chameleons was more than a reversal — it was a declaration that this team is no longer content with being labeled as mere dark horses. They are learning fast, adapting quicker and believing deeper.

And perhaps most importantly, they are doing it together.

There is a rare chemistry within this group, one that cannot be manufactured overnight. It is built through shared belief, through trust in a system, and through a coach who empowers rather than overwhelms. Tsuzurabara’s quiet demeanor has not limited his influence — it has amplified it, allowing his players to take ownership of their growth and their moments.

As they prepare to face the Super Spikers to open the semifinals at the Mall of Asia Arena on Saturday, the Foxies remain grounded in their identity.

“So everyone, first time, no experience. As always, we are challengers. So, we will do our best,” Tsuzurabara said.