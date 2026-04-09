Foxies pose serious threat to opposition

It’s a cliché but Farm Fresh’s nothing-to-lose-but-everything-to-gain tag is a major cause for concern among the heavyweight in the ongoing Premier Volleyball League (PVL) All-Filipino Conference.
And with a cerebral coach in Koji Tsuzurabara leading the charge, the Foxies are on the verge of creating history amid threats from Creamline, Cignal and PLDT.
“We will do our best. I want us to create — no, we must create a new history for Farm Fresh,” said the Japanese coach following his team’s demolition of Nxled, a team that had the pedigree of its former championship core from Petro Gazz.
But the Foxies know that reaching the Final Four is merely the opening chapter. Writing the ending is a far steeper climb.
While the Foxies lack the résumé of their rivals, they compensate with something just as dangerous — collective hunger.
Trisha Tubu, Ces Molina, Royse Tubino, Alohi Robins-Hardy, Riri Meneses, Ara Galang, Mylene Paat and Rizza Cruz are not just filling roles — they are redefining them, embracing the pressure with a willingness to evolve in real time.
Their stunning straight-sets victory over the Chameleons was more than a reversal — it was a declaration that this team is no longer content with being labeled as mere dark horses. They are learning fast, adapting quicker and believing deeper.
And perhaps most importantly, they are doing it together.
There is a rare chemistry within this group, one that cannot be manufactured overnight. It is built through shared belief, through trust in a system, and through a coach who empowers rather than overwhelms. Tsuzurabara’s quiet demeanor has not limited his influence — it has amplified it, allowing his players to take ownership of their growth and their moments.
As they prepare to face the Super Spikers to open the semifinals at the Mall of Asia Arena on Saturday, the Foxies remain grounded in their identity.
“So everyone, first time, no experience. As always, we are challengers. So, we will do our best,” Tsuzurabara said.
But perhaps that is exactly what makes them dangerous.
Because challengers have nothing to protect — only everything to prove.
And if their recent run is any indication, Farm Fresh is no longer just chasing history.
They are beginning to look like a team ready to make it.
Meanwhile, the head coaches for the PVL and Spikers’ Turf All-Star teams were officially announced on Thursday for the upcoming 2026 Volleyball All-Star Showcase, set for 1 May in Candon City, Ilocos Sur.
In the PVL All-Star Game, PLDT’s Rald Ricafort will lead Team Heart, while Cignal’s Shaq delos Santos takes the helm for Team Hustle.
Over in the Spikers’ Turf showcase, Criss Cross’ Tai Bundit will guide Team Passion, with Savouge’s Sydney Calderon coaching Team Power — rounding out an impressive slate of leaders for the much-anticipated event.
Ricafort’s High Speed Hitters topped the 2026 PVL All-Filipino Conference preliminary round with a 7-2 win-loss record, while delos Santos’ Super Spikers followed closely in second at 6-3, earning both coaches the nod to lead in the All-Star Game.
Similarly, Bundit and Calderon’s King Crunchers and Spin Doctors finished the 2026 Spikers’ Turf Open Conference at No. 1 and No. 2 with 10-0 and 8-2 records, respectively, securing their All-Star coaching roles.