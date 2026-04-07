Galang, Foxies storm into semis

Farm Fresh, which had to fight its way into the round-robin semis through the back door after falling short in the qualifying tournament, got the spark it needed to overwhelm the Chameleons from Galang, who scored six of her nine points in the first set.

The inspired game of the De La Salle University product, who added six excellent receptions, rubbed off on her teammates as the Foxies secured their spot in the next round along with early qualifiers PLDT and Cignal.

“Yes, today was a good game. Thank you so much to Nxled team (for giving us a good match). Through the team’s collective effort, Farm Fresh is now in the semifinal for the first time,” Farm Fresh’s Japanese coach Koji Tsuzurabara said.

The Final Four will begin on Saturday at the Mall of Asia Arena.

“It’s our first time. The team has no experience (playing in the semis). We are the challengers, so, we will do our best. We must make a new history for Farm Fresh,” added Tsuzurabara, who was the architect of Petro Gazz’s first AFC title last year before the franchise took a leave of absence in this edition.

Opposite spiker Trisha Tubu finished with 12 points on 10 kills and two kill blocks while Ces Molina added 10 markers, all from kills, and 11 excellent receptions for Farm Fresh, which absorbed a four-set loss to PLDT in the qualifying round.

The Foxies had some anxious moments early in the third set when Nxled, determined to extend the frame, raced to an 8-6 lead.

Farm Fresh was quick to return fire with a scorching 10-1 run capped by a Tubu off the block kill for a 16-9 advantage. The Foxies kept their distance the rest of the way.