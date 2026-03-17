Chavit Singson to testify in Blue Ribbon probe after Lacson grants request

Singson, who supported and endorsed Marcos' presidential bid in the 2022 elections, had accused the current administration of steering the “biggest” and “well-orchestrated corruption scheme” as allegedly seen in the flood control projects.

What about the ‘Marines’?

As for the 18 so-called former members of the Philippine Marine Corps, or the “bagmen” of fugitive former lawmaker Elizaldy Co, Lacson said he will have to consult his colleagues on whether to invite them to the next hearing, citing divided opinions.

"There are [senators] who want to be summoned to the hearing, but most are against because it would just disrupt the hearing,” Lacson stressed.

The controversial affidavit of the supposed Marines alleged deliveries of P805 billion in kickbacks from 2022 to 2025 to top government officials, including President Marcos Jr., on the orders of Co—former chair of the House appropriations committee.

The supposed ex-military personnel came forward on 24 February and were represented by pro-Duterte lawyer Levito Balingod, armed with photos of supposed cash deliveries as evidence.

The alleged recipients also include Senate President Tito Sotto, Senators Erwin Tulfo and Mark Villar, ex-House speaker Martin Romualdez, presidential son and Ilocos Rep. Sandro Marcos, former senator Antonio Trillanes IV—purportedly on behalf of International Criminal Court prosecutors—and some members of the opposition in the House, such as Rep. Leila de Lima, among others.

Besides, Lacson pointed out that Balingod has made “no effort” to reach out to the BRC to invite them to the next hearing, despite his initial offer.

Recall that Lacson cast doubt on the credibility of the affidavit of the alleged Marines, asserting that the math doesn’t add up.

The BRC head firmly believed that the allegations, while serious, are logistically and mathematically implausible, given the magnitude of cash, thereby warranting further review.

However, minority Senators Rodante Marcoleta and Imee Marcos argued that Lacson effectively made his conclusions by making premature assumptions without first scrutinizing the affidavit at the hearing.

They argued that skepticism should not be a justification to dismiss the allegations outright, but rather all the more reason to put them under intense scrutiny.