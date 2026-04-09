DOTr chief inspects upgraded MRT-3 Station

Following the directive of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to undertake a comprehensive rehabilitation of MRT-3 stations, Department of Transportation (DOTr) Secretary Giovanni Lopez led an inspection on Thursday to review ongoing improvements at the MRT-3 Quezon Avenue Station.
“The order of our President is that our MRT-3 stations should always be orderly and safe for commuters. We want passengers, when they arrive here, to be able to board more easily, find exit signs quickly, pay faster, and feel comfortable when riding the MRT-3,” Secretary Lopez said in Filipino.
The inspection highlighted several upgrades at Quezon Avenue Station, including cleaner and more organized spaces, larger and clearer wayfinding signs, improved passenger restrooms, expanded areas, better ventilation, and upgraded platform window louvers.
During the visit, the Transportation department observed that commuters could clearly see the ongoing improvements, which are expected to enhance rail service and encourage more people to use public transport, particularly amid rising fuel prices.
Earlier this year, the government had already secured PHP8.2 billion loan from Japan through Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) to fund the rehabilitation of MRT-3 stations.
Meanwhile, Secretary Lopez commuted from Commonwealth Avenue to Kamuning in Quezon City to inspect the EDSA Busway Kamuning Station, in line with the national government’s order to assess the daily situation of commuters and transport hubs.