DOTr chief inspects upgraded MRT-3 Station

Following the directive of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to undertake a comprehensive rehabilitation of MRT-3 stations, Department of Transportation (DOTr) Secretary Giovanni Lopez led an inspection on Thursday to review ongoing improvements at the MRT-3 Quezon Avenue Station.

“The order of our President is that our MRT-3 stations should always be orderly and safe for commuters. We want passengers, when they arrive here, to be able to board more easily, find exit signs quickly, pay faster, and feel comfortable when riding the MRT-3,” Secretary Lopez said in Filipino.