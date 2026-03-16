Transport officials, police elite units test MRT-3 security protocols

Officials said the drills aimed to ensure a swift and effective response to potential security and safety threats.

“The purpose of this examination is to ensure swift, correct, and effective response to any situation for the safety of every passenger,” MRT-3 management said in a statement.

Police Brig. Gen. Joselito Salido, head of railway safety and security, led briefings on maintaining high-level security and oriented personnel on updated safety measures for the train system.

In an interview with DAILY TRIBUNE, MRT-3 officials explained that management also conducts daily inspections on its fleet outside of these specialized drills.

Once revenue operations end at 11 p.m., all trains undergo maintenance and a final check before deployment the following morning.

“We’re confident that all of our railways are not only safe but really fully operational,” the management said.