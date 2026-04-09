DOTr chief inspects upgraded MRT-3 Quezon Avenue Station

Department of Transportation (DOTr) Secretary Giovanni Lopez inspected the renovated MRT-3 Quezon Avenue Station on 9 April to assess improvements in orderliness, comfort and commuter safety.
The inspection comes as MRT-3 stations undergo upgrades under the directive of Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to improve commuter experience.
“Our President’s directive is clear: MRT-3 stations must always be orderly and safe for commuters. We want passengers to board more easily, locate exit signs quickly, pay faster, and enjoy a comfortable ride on the MRT-3,” Lopez said.
Lopez noted improvements in cleanliness, organization and space within the station, including the installation of wayfinders, upgraded comfort rooms, improved ventilation and enhanced platform window louvers.
A commuter interviewed at the station said the upgrades made the area more spacious and visually improved.
“With the new structure at Quezon Avenue Station, it is now better, more spacious, cleaner, and more pleasant,” the passenger said.
The DOTr said the upgrades aim to enhance rail service and encourage more commuters, including private vehicle users, to shift to public transport amid rising fuel prices.