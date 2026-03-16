MRT-3 conducts safety drills with PNP-SAF

Briefings from railways safety and security head Police Brig. Gen. Joselito Salido and other departments were also carried out to discuss maintenance of high level security and an orientation on safety measures for the train system.

In an exclusive interview with the DAILY TRIBUNE, Lopez explained that the management was conducting daily safety inspections on its trains to ensure that all systems are fully operational for working hours.

“The process is, once it reaches 11:00 p.m., once the revenue operation stops, all of the trains proceed to maintenance, that’s what they do everyday. Before it is deployed, they check it,” he said.

“We’re confident that all of our railways is not only safe but really fully operational.”