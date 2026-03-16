MRT-3 conducts safety drills with PNP-SAF

Metro Rail Transit-3 management announced this Monday that a two-day safety drill was conducted on its railway as a means to ensure safety and security.
The activity was a joint effort of the Department of Transportation with the Philippine National Police-Special Action Force on the Metro Rail Transit-3 and was held on 13 to 14 March.
The initiative was noted to be aimed at ensuring an efficient response to any potential security and safety threats that may occur along the railway.
“The purpose of this examination is to ensure swift, correct, and effective response to any situation for the safety of every passenger,” the statement read.
Briefings from railways safety and security head Police Brig. Gen. Joselito Salido and other departments were also carried out to discuss maintenance of high level security and an orientation on safety measures for the train system.
In an exclusive interview with the DAILY TRIBUNE, Lopez explained that the management was conducting daily safety inspections on its trains to ensure that all systems are fully operational for working hours.
“The process is, once it reaches 11:00 p.m., once the revenue operation stops, all of the trains proceed to maintenance, that’s what they do everyday. Before it is deployed, they check it,” he said.
“We’re confident that all of our railways is not only safe but really fully operational.”