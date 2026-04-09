DoTr chief inspects MRT-3 station upgrades

“The order of our President is that our MRT-3 stations should always be orderly and safe for commuters,” Lopez said.

“We want passengers to be able to board more easily, find exit signs quickly, pay faster, and feel comfortable when riding,” he added.

The upgrades at the Quezon Avenue Station include cleaner common areas, larger and more visible wayfinding signs, and refurbished restrooms.

The station also features expanded passenger spaces, improved ventilation, and upgraded window louvers on the platforms.

Transportation officials said the improvements are intended to enhance service and encourage more residents to use public transit as fuel prices continue to rise.

The rehabilitation is supported by an P8.2 billion loan from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) secured by the government earlier this year.