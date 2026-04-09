DoTr chief inspects MRT-3 station upgrades

Department of Transportation (DoTr) Secretary Giovanni Lopez inspected the MRT-3 Quezon Avenue Station on Thursday, reviewing a series of renovations ordered by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to modernize the aging rail system.
The inspection is part of a broader mandate to rehabilitate MRT-3 facilities to ensure they are orderly and safe for the public.
“The order of our President is that our MRT-3 stations should always be orderly and safe for commuters,” Lopez said.
“We want passengers to be able to board more easily, find exit signs quickly, pay faster, and feel comfortable when riding,” he added.
The upgrades at the Quezon Avenue Station include cleaner common areas, larger and more visible wayfinding signs, and refurbished restrooms.
The station also features expanded passenger spaces, improved ventilation, and upgraded window louvers on the platforms.
Transportation officials said the improvements are intended to enhance service and encourage more residents to use public transit as fuel prices continue to rise.
The rehabilitation is supported by an P8.2 billion loan from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) secured by the government earlier this year.
In addition to the rail inspection, Lopez commuted from Commonwealth Avenue to Kamuning via public transport to assess the EDSA Busway Kamuning Station.
The agency said the move was in line with national directives to monitor the daily experiences of commuters at major transport hubs.