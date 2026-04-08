Bataan marks Araw ng Kagitingan with tribute to veterans

“Ang tunay na katapangan ay hindi lamang nasusukat sa gitna ng labanan kundi sa lalim ng pagmamahal sa kapwa at lupang sinilangan,” Garcia said.

Bataan 2nd District Rep. Albert Garcia said the province’s history is reflected not only in books but also in its landscapes, which stand as symbols of the courage of those who defended the country’s freedom.

As part of the program, performers staged plays such as “The Fall of Bataan” and “Death March,” highlighting efforts to pass on the legacy of World War II veterans to younger generations.

Beyond the commemorative rites, the province also opened the Kagitingan Trade Fair at the Plaza Mayor de Ciudad de Balanga. The event, organized by the Provincial Cooperative and Enterprise Development Office and the Provincial Tourism Office, runs from 6 to 9 April, featuring locally made products and delicacies from micro, small, and medium enterprises.

Balanga City Mayor Raquel Garcia, Board Member Mylene Serrano, and Bataan historian and artist Hershy Flores Masayon attended the opening ceremony.

Also part of the observance is the “Bataan Through Time: Photograph Collection Competition,” an exhibit at The Bunker showcasing historical images that capture the province’s culture and heritage. The exhibit is open to the public until 10 April.