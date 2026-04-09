Ceasefire sparks P3.5/l diesel drop

Oil companies are expected to announce official price changes on Monday.

To recall, Energy Secretary Sharon S. Garin earlier warned that severe disruptions in the Middle East are keeping global oil supply unstable, limiting the country’s ability to see quick or meaningful fuel rollbacks.

She said the damage to critical routes and infrastructure means the impact on households, transport operators, and businesses could persist well beyond the current conflict.

At a virtual briefing on Tuesday, Garin pointed out how deeply the war has rattled the global supply chain.

“The war has been going on for over four weeks. Even if the Strait of Hormuz is cleared, there is no guarantee that Middle East supply will return to pre-war levels. Reconstruction may take months, even years,” she said.

Garin added that fuel prices surged more than 100 percent in just a month because of these disruptions, but emphasized that any subsequent decline will be far slower as supply routes struggle to normalize.