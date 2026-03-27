Gas hike seen slowing as Middle East tension eases

Diesel prices, on the other hand, are expected to climb by around P11 to P12 per liter.

The smaller uptick in diesel and the easing of gasoline are linked to de-escalation signals in the Middle East, which pushed crude oil benchmarks lower.

Gasoline, which tracks crude closely, eased as fears of prolonged supply disruptions eased.

“While gasoline has shown relative easing, diesel often moves differently and more sharply due to distillate supply tightness,” the source added.

Fuel prices surged this week, with gasoline, diesel, and kerosene all posting increases, though the jumps were smaller compared with the past two weeks.

Diesel, the fuel widely used by the public transportation sector, saw the steepest increase, rising by around P15 to P18 per liter starting Tuesday.

Pump prices for regular diesel now range between P107 and P134.30 per liter, while diesel plus reaches P114.99 to P144.20 per liter.

Gasoline prices climbed more moderately, gaining P8 to P12 per liter across all grades.

RON97, the high-octane fuel for performance engines, now costs between P87.69 and P112.40 per liter, while mid-grade RON95 ranges from P83.10 to P109.78.

Standard-grade RON91, commonly used by most vehicles, is priced around P82.60 to P102.50 per liter.

Kerosene also posted notable gains, increasing by P12 to P22 per liter, with pump prices now estimated between P111.99 and P165.79 per liter.