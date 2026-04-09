BoC collections hit P239B in first quarter

Highest ever

“The Bureau of Customs’ highest-ever first-quarter collection demonstrates that our commitment to reforms, transparency, and accountability is delivering real results. These gains will directly support the government’s priority programs and benefit the Filipino people,” Go said.

The latest performance ranks among the bureau’s strongest, second only to the record collections posted in the third quarter of 2025 under current leadership.

The BoC said the results were driven by coordinated efforts across ports and subports nationwide to ensure efficient and lawful collection of duties and taxes.

Major contributor

A major contributor was the agency’s intensified crackdown on illicit trade. Revenues were boosted by public auctions of seized goods, including smuggled luxury vehicles, effectively converting confiscated items into government income.

Customs officials also cited strengthened post-clearance audits, which helped ensure accurate tax and duty payments.

The first-quarter results build on a strong 2025 performance, when the BoC collected P934.4 billion — surpassing its 2024 revenues by 1.9 percent or P17.7 billion — despite headwinds such as weaker import volumes and global commodity price fluctuations.