Collections off to solid start

Revenue collector Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) posted P530.055 billion in net collections in the first two months, exceeding its target and marking a solid start to the year.

Data showed collections from 1 January to February 28 surpassed the agency’s goal of P527.775 billion by P2.28 billion, or 100.43 percent of target, net of tax refunds. The figure is also P15.307 billion higher than the P514.748 billion recorded in the same period in 2025.