Collections off to solid start

Revenue collector Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) posted P530.055 billion in net collections in the first two months, exceeding its target and marking a solid start to the year.
Data showed collections from 1 January to February 28 surpassed the agency’s goal of P527.775 billion by P2.28 billion, or 100.43 percent of target, net of tax refunds. The figure is also P15.307 billion higher than the P514.748 billion recorded in the same period in 2025.
The BIR said the performance reflects a 2.97 percent year-on-year increase, driven by intensified tax administration, stronger enforcement, and continued efforts to improve taxpayer compliance nationwide.
Collection confidence high
Despite global economic headwinds, the agency expressed confidence in sustaining revenue growth and meeting its full-year targets, citing a focus on balanced and people-centered tax collection.
The BIR said it remains committed to supporting fiscal stability and inclusive growth under the administration, while advancing reforms in institutional modernization and public service delivery.