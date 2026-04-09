BOC collections hit P239B in first quarter

A major contributor was the agency’s intensified crackdown on illicit trade. Revenues were boosted by public auctions of seized goods, including smuggled luxury vehicles, effectively converting confiscated items into government income.

Customs officials also cited strengthened post-clearance audits, which helped ensure accurate tax and duty payments.

The first-quarter results build on a strong 2025 performance, when the BOC collected P934.4 billion—surpassing its 2024 revenues by 1.9 percent or P17.7 billion—despite headwinds such as weaker import volumes and global commodity price fluctuations.

Last year, the bureau also intensified enforcement, conducting over 1,000 operations that led to P61.7 billion worth of seizures, underscoring its push to curb smuggling and improve compliance.

Reforms such as expanded digital payment systems, stricter compliance monitoring, and enhanced risk profiling have been cited as key drivers of sustained revenue growth.