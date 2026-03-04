BOC eyes P1.003T revenue target, petroleum imports key

The Bureau of Customs (BOC) is aiming to collect P1.003 trillion in revenues this year, with petroleum products expected to contribute a significant share, Commissioner Ariel Nepomuceno said.

In an interview on DZRH, Nepomuceno highlighted the importance of petroleum imports to the agency’s revenue generation.

“Ngayong taon, ang target natin ay P1.003 trillion, nasa 30%-35% po ang galing sa petroleum products,” Nepomuceno said.

He added that oil and related imports account for a substantial portion of the country’s import earnings.

“Halos 1/4 up to 1/3 ng ating kinikita sa importations ay galing sa petroleum products,” he said.

Nepomuceno also acknowledged the uncertainties surrounding global economic conditions and oil prices.

“Kagaya ng sinabi ni PBBM, hindi pa natin masusukat eksakto kung ano ang mangyayari pero pinaghahandaan po natin ito,” he said.

The P1.003-trillion revenue goal builds on the BOC’s P932.7 billion collection last year, which slightly exceeded its 2024 haul but still fell short of the agency’s annual target.

Early data for 2026 show the BOC surpassing its monthly revenue targets in January and February, with petroleum import taxes expected to remain a key contributor to collections.