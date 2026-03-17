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Royal weave

Ancestral traditions in the eyes of architect Royal Pineda
FACADE of the store.
FACADE of the store.PHOTOGRAPHS courtesy of fino
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There is a certain gravity in the way heritage is being rewritten today as a living, breathing tool for the modern Filipino in constant motion.

At the Fino store in Rockwell last week, Architect Royal Pineda’s “Atlas” collection launched a “tactile map of life,” where every hand-punched slot and woven strip in the Royal Weave (a meticulous process of hand-punching and weaving leather strips to create depth and water resistance) serves as a landmark of Filipino identity.

FACADE of the store.
A testimony of craft: The communal spirit of the new Orias 10

The Atlas Overnighter and its kin stand as a testament to “Modern Filipino” sensibility — rooted in the ancestral weaving traditions of the Cordillera — called Pasiking — yet designed to move seamlessly as one navigates through their everyday life. It is design that narrates both function and form, offering a familiar silhouette twisted by the discipline of an architect’s eye and the warmth of a craftsman’s hand.

Guests marveled at the supple, confident slouch of the hand-woven leather, the message was clearer than ever: our stories, when told through the lens of precision and authenticity, are essential citizens of the world. This is practical luxury, reminding us that home is not just a place, but a feeling we carry with us one detail at a time.

DANIE Laurel
DANIE Laurel
MARY Grace and Jensen Go.
MARY Grace and Jensen Go.
JON and Joyce Odulio.
JON and Joyce Odulio.
ATTY. Ian Alavaera and Jay Regala.
ATTY. Ian Alavaera and Jay Regala.
ROSLU von Kauffman and Mia Borromeo.
ROSLU von Kauffman and Mia Borromeo.
MIKE and Nanette Bautista.
MIKE and Nanette Bautista.
AR. Fendi Lim, Hans Perez and Miguel Tan.
AR. Fendi Lim, Hans Perez and Miguel Tan.
IDr. Nelle Sanchez, IDr. Phoebe Teodoro, Ar. Onet, Coronel and Bianca Salonga.
IDr. Nelle Sanchez, IDr. Phoebe Teodoro, Ar. Onet, Coronel and Bianca Salonga.
ADRIANNA Bautista, Idr. Joey Perez, IDr. Hannah Cresencio and Jo Ann Bitagcol.
ADRIANNA Bautista, Idr. Joey Perez, IDr. Hannah Cresencio and Jo Ann Bitagcol.
ARCHITECT Onet Coronel, Design Center Executive Director Rhea Matute, Architect Royal Pineda, Rommel Bautista, MD, Rose Ann Bautista and Mabuhay’s Pauline Suaco-Juan.
ARCHITECT Onet Coronel, Design Center Executive Director Rhea Matute, Architect Royal Pineda, Rommel Bautista, MD, Rose Ann Bautista and Mabuhay’s Pauline Suaco-Juan.
Royal Pineda Atlas
Fino Rockwell launch
Modern Filipino design

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