ALPLA opens P500M Calamba manufacturing plant

The move places the Philippines more firmly on the radar of global manufacturers seeking expansion in the region.

Long-term optimism

Company officials said the investment reflects long-term optimism about the country’s workforce and market potential. “This facility is more than just a plant; it is an investment in the future of this country and its people,” said Walter Ritzer, chief operating officer of ALPLA Group.

The Calamba site is equipped with advanced production technologies to manufacture packaging for food, beverage, personal care and healthcare products. It also integrates the company’s sustainability approach, which focuses on reducing material use and increasing recycled content in production.

For Filinvest Land, the project highlights the role of ready-built industrial facilities in attracting multinational firms. The factory occupies two units within the industrial park and was completed and made operational in less than a year through a plug-and-play setup.

Providing world-class infrastructure and strategic locations

“Our mission is to provide world-class infrastructure and strategic locations that allow global manufacturers to start operations quickly and grow with confidence,” said Francis Ceballos, senior vice president of Filinvest Land.

Industry executives said the facility will allow clients in the Philippines and the wider Southeast Asian market to access globally standardized packaging produced locally, improving efficiency and reducing reliance on imports.