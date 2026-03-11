Unilever opens Cebu plant to boost Philippine home care production

Company officials said the Cebu facility is Unilever Philippines’ first manufacturing site outside Luzon and forms part of the company’s strategy to bring production closer to key consumer markets.

“Collaborating with local partners is essential to building a more agile and resilient local supply chain. It allows us to serve Filipino households faster and efficiently, all while fostering livelihood opportunities and strengthening regional economies,” said Van Nguyen-Thi-Bich, general manager for home care at Unilever Greater Asia.

The facility aims to shorten delivery times, reduce logistics costs and cut emissions by minimizing the need to ship products from Luzon to the Visayas and Mindanao.