ALPLA opens P500M Calamba manufacturing plant

For Filinvest Land, the project highlights the role of ready-built industrial facilities in attracting multinational firms. The factory occupies two units within the industrial park and was completed and made operational in less than a year through a plug-and-play setup.

“Our mission is to provide world-class infrastructure and strategic locations that allow global manufacturers to start operations quickly and grow with confidence,” said Francis Ceballos, senior vice president of Filinvest Land.

Industry executives said the facility will allow clients in the Philippines and the wider Southeast Asian market to access globally standardized packaging produced locally, improving efficiency and reducing reliance on imports.

“We see great potential in the Philippine market and aim to differentiate ourselves with complete system solutions,” said Ronald Tichelaar, managing director of ALPLA APAC.

Located in Laguna’s established industrial corridor, the plant is designed for expansion, with room to add more production lines as demand grows.

The investment underscores the increasing role of modern industrial estates in driving manufacturing activity, creating jobs, and supporting long-term economic development in the country.