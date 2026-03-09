Filinvest Land welcomes 7i holdings to Calamba innovation park

Beyond expanding its locator base, the investment highlights the growing importance of integrated industrial ecosystems in supporting employment and sustained economic activity. Once operational, the facility is expected to generate jobs in production, technical services, logistics, and support operations while strengthening ties with local suppliers and service providers.

The company’s presence is also projected to contribute about ₱50 million annually in local economic activity in Calamba and nearby communities, driven by workforce spending, supplier partnerships, and demand for local services.

Strategically located along a key growth corridor, Filinvest Innovation Park – Calamba offers access to major transport networks, skilled labor pools, and established industrial supply chains. Its integration within Ciudad de Calamba also provides proximity to residential areas and essential services, creating a balanced environment for both businesses and workers.

“This investment demonstrates how industrial ecosystems can translate into meaningful economic outcomes at the regional level,” said Tristan Las Marias, president and CEO of Filinvest Land. “Beyond providing space for businesses, we aim to create environments where industries generate jobs, stimulate local economies, and contribute to long-term national growth.”

Francis Ceballos, senior vice president and head of the company’s Industrial and Logistics business unit, said each new locator triggers broader economic activity across the region.

“From supplier networks to workforce-driven demand, these developments help support sustained regional growth,” he said.

The signing ceremony was attended by Platinum 7i Holdings director Ken Yamanoi and chairman Kiyoshi Yamanoi. Representing Filinvest Land were Andrew Gotianun III, Las Marias, Ceballos, and Mark Lester Limbo, along with representatives from Cushman and Wakefield, the client’s brokerage partner.

FIP-Calamba is part of Filinvest Land’s growing portfolio of Filinvest Innovation Parks, which also includes Filinvest Innovation Park – New Clark City. The developments are designed to attract investments, support enterprise expansion, and drive regional economic growth through job creation and industrial activity.