Almendras: oil prices to ease gradually

He pointed out that some countries are able to cushion fuel costs through subsidies because they are oil producers. However, even these nations are facing fiscal pressure and may eventually scale back such programs. For import-dependent economies like the Philippines, he said, similar interventions would require significant public funds.

Despite the reopening of key shipping routes such as the Strait of Hormuz, Almendras said supply conditions will not normalize immediately due to logistical bottlenecks. “Even with Hormuz open, even if we declutch the ships that are stuck, you're still talking refinery capacity and storage. It will take 30, 60, maybe even 90 days for the logistical flow to normalize,” he said.

He added that while prices may trend downward, expectations should be tempered as a return to significantly lower levels remains unlikely in the near term. Market stability will depend on how quickly supply chains recover and whether geopolitical tensions ease further.