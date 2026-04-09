All-female Army unit recovers high-powered rifles in Bukidnon ops

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY — An all-female-led unit of the Philippine Army recovered four high-powered firearms abandoned by retreating communist rebels during combat operations in Bukidnon, a military official reported on Thursday, 9 April 2026.
The operation was carried out on 7 April in Sitio Bendum, Barangay Busdi, Malaybalay City, within the forested Pantaron Complex, an area long considered a stronghold of insurgent groups.
Brig. Gen. Seigfred C. Tubalado, commander of the Army’s 403rd Infantry Brigade, said the all-female Special Action Force Team 16 “MAYA” conducted the operation to disrupt the capabilities of local threat groups and prevent potential violence in the area.
The unit successfully recovered four high-powered assault rifles and an M16A1 spare barrel left behind by fleeing rebels during what Tubalado described as a precision operation.
The team was led by Capt. Cristy B. Timtim and composed of female officers, enlisted personnel and a female member of the Citizen Armed Force Geographical Unit.
Tubalado said the mission underscores the expanding leadership and operational roles of women in the military, noting that female personnel are capable of leading high-risk combat operations.
He also commended the team’s performance, saying the operation reflects the brigade’s emphasis on capability, diversity and its continuing commitment to maintaining peace and security in Bukidnon.