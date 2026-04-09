All-female Army unit recovers high-powered rifles in Bukidnon ops

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY — An all-female-led unit of the Philippine Army recovered four high-powered firearms abandoned by retreating communist rebels during combat operations in Bukidnon, a military official reported on Thursday, 9 April 2026.

The operation was carried out on 7 April in Sitio Bendum, Barangay Busdi, Malaybalay City, within the forested Pantaron Complex, an area long considered a stronghold of insurgent groups.