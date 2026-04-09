All-female Army team recovers high-powered rifles

The precision operation took place 7 April in the forested area of Sitio Bendum, Barangay Busdi. In addition to the four rifles left behind by retreating communist rebels, the team recovered an M16A1 spare barrel.

Capt. Cristy B. Timtim led the team, which is composed of female officers, enlisted personnel, and a female member of the Citizen Armed Force Geographical Unit auxiliary.

Tubalado said the successful mission highlights the expanding leadership and operational roles of women in the Philippine Army.

He cited that the team demonstrated that female soldiers can effectively lead and execute high-risk combat operations.

The commander praised the team’s performance, stating that their success reflects the brigade’s commitment to diversity and its ongoing efforts to maintain peace and security in Bukidnon.