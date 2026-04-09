387 gas stations closed amid petrol supply disruptions

As of Thursday morning, police have recorded 17 cases and 42 arrests related to illegal activities, including hoarding, profiteering, oil pilferage and theft.

One of the largest enforcement actions took place Wednesday in San Pablo City, Laguna. Officers arrested several individuals involved in oil pilferage and seized equipment and petroleum products valued at more than P3.5 million.

“Together with the DoE, our monitoring of the fuel situation and the filing of cases against lawbreakers is continuous,” PNP Chief Police General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said. “We remain committed to protecting the public and ensuring fair trade.”

The monitoring effort is part of a broader police agenda to remain responsive to emerging public concerns, specifically those involving essential commodities and energy security.

Nartatez urged the public to report any unethical pricing or suspicious activities related to fuel supplies to the nearest station, by calling 911, or through official police hotlines.

The initiative aligns with the “Bagong PNP” reform program and President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s directive to ensure government services are felt by the public during the current supply challenges.