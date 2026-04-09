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387 gas stations closed amid petrol supply disruptions

TRIBUNE-09-30-24-gas-station
LOOK: Petron gas station attendants in Quezon City are busy refilling customers' gas tanks amid another round of impending petroleum product price hikes. Based on the forecast, pump prices for gasoline will increase from P0.30 to P0.60 per liter; diesel, from P0.65 to P0.90 per liter; and kerosene, from P0.40 to P0.50 per liter. According to the Department of Energy's Oil Industry Management Bureau, geopolitical factors, particularly the war between Israel and Lebanon, have caused supply uncertainty, raising concerns that the war could spread to other neighboring countries.
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The Philippine National Police (PNP) reported Thursday that 387 gas stations nationwide have temporarily closed because of petroleum product delivery failures, as authorities step up monitoring of the country’s fuel supply.

The PNP, working with the Department of Energy (DoE), has been tracking the supply situation since 1 March.

TRIBUNE-09-30-24-gas-station
PNP: 387 gas stations shut; 17 cases filed vs fuel violators

As of Thursday morning, police have recorded 17 cases and 42 arrests related to illegal activities, including hoarding, profiteering, oil pilferage and theft.

One of the largest enforcement actions took place Wednesday in San Pablo City, Laguna. Officers arrested several individuals involved in oil pilferage and seized equipment and petroleum products valued at more than P3.5 million.

“Together with the DoE, our monitoring of the fuel situation and the filing of cases against lawbreakers is continuous,” PNP Chief Police General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said. “We remain committed to protecting the public and ensuring fair trade.”

The monitoring effort is part of a broader police agenda to remain responsive to emerging public concerns, specifically those involving essential commodities and energy security.

Nartatez urged the public to report any unethical pricing or suspicious activities related to fuel supplies to the nearest station, by calling 911, or through official police hotlines.

The initiative aligns with the “Bagong PNP” reform program and President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s directive to ensure government services are felt by the public during the current supply challenges.

TRIBUNE-09-30-24-gas-station
415 gas stations shut amid fuel supply constraints — PNP
Philippine National Police (PNP)
gas stations closed nationwide
fuel delivery issues

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