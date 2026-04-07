NCRPO arrests 77K violators in Metro Manila crackdown

The National Capital Region Police Office arrested 77,315 violators of local ordinances across Metro Manila from 30 March to 5 April as part of intensified enforcement operations.
Police recorded 23,579 cases of drinking and smoking in public, 7,464 instances of roaming shirtless, and 8,446 violations involving the use of karaoke beyond allowed hours.
Other offenses included vandalism, improper mask-wearing, and curfew violations.
Authorities said the crackdown resulted in penalties totaling P18.43 million.
The operations were carried out under the Safer Metro Manila initiative, which aims to ensure consistent enforcement of local ordinances and strengthen community safety.
The NCRPO said its strategy focuses on increased police visibility, rapid response, and the protection of public spaces, noting a decline in disorderly conduct in areas with heightened police presence.
“This surge in operations reflects NCRPO's proactive efforts to ensure a safe and secure Metro Manila. By embracing technology-driven policing, we aim to improve the quality of life and combat all forms of criminality, with every arrest contributing to a more disciplined, orderly, and safer community,” NCRPO chief PMGen Anthony Aberin said.