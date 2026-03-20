Bicol Police crack whip over unauthorized fuel dispensers

Authorities said the group violated Batas Pambansa Blg. 33, which regulates the distribution of fuel and petroleum products.

During the operation, officers seized three portable micro fuel dispensers, a fuel tank, sales invoices and marked money. The confiscated equipment and assets have an estimated value of P2.32 million.

The suspects are in the custody of the Albay Provincial Forensic Unit for documentation and inquest proceedings.

“This operation proves the PNP will not stand by while illegal activities harm our communities,” said Philippine National Police (PNP) chief police general Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. “We will not allow anyone to take advantage of or cause danger to the public.”

Nartatez said the arrests align with the directives of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to maintain economic stability and support Department of Energy regulations.

The PNP reminded fuel station operators to comply with all licensing laws and urged the public to buy only from legitimate outlets. Officials encouraged consumers to report suspected hoarding or price gouging to law enforcement or by dialing 911.