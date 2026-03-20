4 nabbed in Albay for illegal fuel sale

Four individuals were arrested in Albay for alleged unauthorized fuel distribution in an operation conducted by the Philippine National Police on 18 March 2026.
Police said the suspects, identified only by their aliases “Karl,” “Malyn,” “Nel,” and “Meo,” were apprehended in an entrapment operation in Barangay Maipon, Guinobatan.
Authorities said the suspects were charged for violating Batas Pambansa Blg. 33, as amended, which regulates the sale and distribution of petroleum products.
Seized during the operation were three portable micro fuel dispensers, a fuel tank, sales invoices and marked money, with an estimated total value of P2.32 million.
The suspects are currently under the custody of the Albay Police Field Unit for documentation and inquest proceedings.
PNP chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said the operation is part of ongoing efforts to curb profiteering, hoarding and illegal fuel activities, in coordination with the Department of Energy.
“This operation proves the PNP will not stand by while illegal activities harm our communities,” Nartatez said.
“Hindi po namin papayagan ang sinumang magsasamantala o magdulot ng panganib sa mamamayan. Together with our partner agencies, we will act fast and decisively to keep fuel supply fair and secure,” he added.
The PNP reminded fuel operators to comply with existing laws and urged the public to report suspected illegal activities to authorities or through the 911 hotline.