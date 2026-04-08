P1.38-M illegal cigarettes seized in Central Luzon raids

Authorities seized P1.38 million worth of illegal cigarettes in separate police operations in Central Luzon on 6 and 7 April 2026.
In Zaragoza, joint operatives intercepted a white Nissan Urvan during a checkpoint operation on 6 April, recovering 85 boxes of illicit cigarettes valued at P1.02 million.
Two suspects—a 46-year-old driver and a 36-year-old helper—were arrested after failing to present documents authorizing the transport of the goods.
In Arayat, operatives of the Pampanga Police Intelligence Unit, in coordination with the local police, conducted a buy-bust operation on 7 April, leading to the arrest of a 43-year-old male suspect.
Authorities confiscated 19 boxes of illegal cigarettes worth P360,000, along with a vehicle used in the operation. Police said another suspect remains at large.
All seized items were found to lack the required Bureau of Internal Revenue tax stamps.
Charges for violation of the National Internal Revenue Code are being prepared for filing before the appropriate prosecutor’s office.