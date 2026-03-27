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5 arrested, P1.9M in fake cigarettes seized in Bulacan

PRO3 seizes ₱1.9M worth of fake cigarettes, contraband in Bulacan operations on 26 March. Five suspects were arrested and face charges for violating tax and intellectual property laws.
PRO3 seizes ₱1.9M worth of fake cigarettes, contraband in Bulacan operations on 26 March. Five suspects were arrested and face charges for violating tax and intellectual property laws.PRO3
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PLARIDEL, Bulacan — Five individuals were arrested after authorities seized counterfeit tobacco products and smuggled goods worth ₱1.9 million in an operation in Barangay San Jose on 26 March, police said.

PRO3 seizes ₱1.9M worth of fake cigarettes, contraband in Bulacan operations on 26 March. Five suspects were arrested and face charges for violating tax and intellectual property laws.
Central Luzon targeted raids net P1.4M in illicit cigarettes

The Plaridel police, along with the Philippine National Police Intelligence Bureau’s Bulacan unit and representatives from a tobacco firm, conducted the raid following reports of unauthorized storage of untaxed merchandise. Confiscated items included counterfeit Marlboro cigarettes, other unregulated tobacco brands and consumer goods lacking tax documentation and regulatory clearances.

PRO3 seizes ₱1.9M worth of fake cigarettes, contraband in Bulacan operations on 26 March. Five suspects were arrested and face charges for violating tax and intellectual property laws.
LGUs urged to help curb cigarette smuggling

“Central Luzon will not be used as a hiding place or passage for fake and smuggled goods,” said Police Brig. Gen. Jess B. Mendez. “We’re ramping up these efforts because our duty is to serve the public – with speed, integrity, and genuine care for every Filipino.”

The operation forms part of an ongoing regional crackdown on smuggling. Authorities urged the public to report illegal trade activities as enforcement efforts continue across Central Luzon.

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