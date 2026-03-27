5 arrested, P1.9M in fake cigarettes seized in Bulacan

“Central Luzon will not be used as a hiding place or passage for fake and smuggled goods,” said Police Brig. Gen. Jess B. Mendez. “We’re ramping up these efforts because our duty is to serve the public – with speed, integrity, and genuine care for every Filipino.”

The operation forms part of an ongoing regional crackdown on smuggling. Authorities urged the public to report illegal trade activities as enforcement efforts continue across Central Luzon.