Central Luzon targeted raids net P1.4M in illicit cigarettes

CAMP OLIVAS, Pampanga – Joint operations by the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) and Philippine National Police (PNP) in Central Luzon seized over 1,600 packs of illicit cigarettes, with estimated tax liability and administrative charges totaling P1.4 million.

The 2 March 2026 raid was one of 76 simultaneous crackdowns across North and Central Luzon. BIR Revenue Region No. 4 partnered with regional police to target retailers selling untaxed tobacco products; nine establishments were found with 1,675 packs of unregistered cigarettes.

This follows a 16 February 2026 inspection by PNP chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. and former Central Luzon police chief Brig. Gen. Ponce Rogelio Peñones Jr. of seized illicit cigarettes in San Simon, Pampanga.

Store owners face charges under the National Internal Revenue Code, including non-compliance with tax rules and failure to display graphic health warnings.

Brigadier General Jess Mendez, PRO3 Director, said efforts are based on "strategic enforcement and community partnership," aiming to confiscate contraband and protect communities from harm linked to illicit trade. He noted the drive aligns with DILG Secretary Jonvic Remulla Jr.’s directive for stronger enforcement.

BIR Central Luzon OIC-Regional Director Saripoden Bantog stated: "Every pack of illicit cigarettes represents lost revenue that could have been used for public services, and we are committed to holding violators accountable."

The broader 2 March 2026 operations across North and Central Luzon seized 185,233 packs worth PHP43 million in total penalties and taxes. Cordillera Administrative Region operations confiscated 183,558 packs amounting to PHP41.7 million.

Authorities said Central Luzon remains a key focus as the government ramps up its fight against illicit trade to protect the region’s economy and ensure tax compliance.