OFWs undergo struggle for home

Among the arrivals were 10 children who had been in countries such as Israel, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar, underscoring the human toll of the growing regional turmoil.

When asked whether these returnees were still under contract or wanted to go home because of the war, Cacdac said it was a combination of factors.

OFWs’ call

“Every day, some can return home, but there have been delays. Some were able to properly inform their employers and say that they want to go home because they are worried,” he said.

Many had not been home for an extended period, so personal reasons, such as contract completion or fear of the war, influenced their decision.

“An OFW may have many personal reasons — such as a contract that has already ended. In such cases, they have the option to renew it or continue staying,” Cacdac added.

The DMW has also been assisting Filipinos arriving on various flights. Cacdac said that around 600 individuals arriving via EK flights were provided with repatriation assistance, including flight expenses.

“Our role is to receive the OFWs at the airport, particularly those arriving on charter flights and block bookings,” he said.

To date, the DMW has provided fare assistance to 110 returnees, and more scheduled charter flights are planned, with Cacdac personally overseeing departures to Dubai in the coming days.