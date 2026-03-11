OFWs struggle to return home amid ongoing war

Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) caught abroad by the ongoing war are facing challenges returning home, according to Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac.
In a DZRH interview Wednesday, Cacdac reported that 68 individuals arrived last night, most of whom were OFWs returning from conflict‑affected areas. Among them were about 10 children arriving from countries including Israel, the UAE, and Qatar.
When asked whether these returnees were still under contract or simply wanted to go home because of the war, Cacdac said it was a combination of factors.
“Everyday naman may umuuwi, pero naantala, mayroon yung iba nakapagpaalam ng maayos sa employer at sinabi na gusto na nila umuwi may pangamba sila,” he said.
Many had not been home for an extended period, so personal reasons — such as contract completion or fear from the war — influenced their decision.
“Maraming personal na dahilan ang isang OFW… tapos na ang kontrata, may option naman siya magrenew o manatili,” Cacdac added.
The DMW has also been assisting Filipinos arriving on various flights. Cacdac said that around 600 individuals arriving via EK flights were provided with repatriation assistance, including flight expenses.
“Kami naman trabaho naming sumalubong sa airport ng mga OFW yung charter flight tsaka block booking,” he said.
To date, the DMW has provided fare assistance to 110 returnees, and more scheduled charter flights are planned, with Cacdac personally overseeing departures to Dubai in the coming days.