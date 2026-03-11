OFWs struggle to return home amid ongoing war

When asked whether these returnees were still under contract or simply wanted to go home because of the war, Cacdac said it was a combination of factors.

“Everyday naman may umuuwi, pero naantala, mayroon yung iba nakapagpaalam ng maayos sa employer at sinabi na gusto na nila umuwi may pangamba sila,” he said.

Many had not been home for an extended period, so personal reasons — such as contract completion or fear from the war — influenced their decision.

“Maraming personal na dahilan ang isang OFW… tapos na ang kontrata, may option naman siya magrenew o manatili,” Cacdac added.