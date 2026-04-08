Northern Samar police exceed rape warrant target

CATARMAN, Northern Samar — The Northern Samar Police Provincial Office (NSPPO) exceeded its target in serving warrants of arrest for rape cases during the observance of National Women’s Month in March 2026.
NSPPO Provincial Director Geore Buyacao said the office aimed to serve at least 10 percent of all outstanding rape-related warrants as part of its contribution to the month-long campaign.
Records showed 91 outstanding warrants of arrest for rape cases as of March. With a 10 percent target, the police aimed to serve at least nine warrants.
Through intensified operations and strengthened coordination among units across the province, authorities were able to serve 11 warrants, surpassing the target.
Buyacao said the NSPPO will continue to strengthen its campaign against violence against women and children while maintaining peace and order in the province.
“As we continue to intensify our campaign against crimes involving violence against women, this accomplishment reflects the dedication of our personnel and our strong commitment to ensure that perpetrators are held accountable before the law,” he said.